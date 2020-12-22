The Glynn County Board of Elections voted to take no action on a challenge from a state representative to the eligibility of 262 registered voters.

Rep. Jeff Jones, R-St. Simons Island, based his challenge on the voters’ residency. He brought to the board’s attention data produced by Mark Davis, Derek Somerville and a Texas-based organization called True the Vote.

The residences listed on voter registration records were compared to the U.S. Postal Service’s national change of address database, Jones said. After making a “sincere” effort to filter out military service members and students, he said as many as 262 voters registered in Glynn County have filed change of address forms in other locations, many out of state.

Board member Keith Rustin and board Chair Patty Gibson did not believe Jones’ evidence presented probable cause to launch an investigation. Even if they wanted to, Gibson said the board was bound by federal law preventing them from altering voter rolls within 90 days of an election.

Board member Sandy Dean voted against a motion to reject Jones’ challenge, stating the board needed more data to make any decisions on the matter.

Jones said he was simply bringing the matter to the board’s attention and hopes they will begin investigating the suspect registrations after the Jan. 5 runoff elections.

