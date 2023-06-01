Scott Ebner was appointed new Glynn County Police chief after county commissioners emerged from an hour-long closed executive session.
Commissioners David Sweat, Cap Fendig, Walter Rafolski, Allen Booker and Chairman Wayne Neal voted in favor of hiring Ebner while commissioners Bo Clark and Sammy Tostensen voting against the hire.
Both commissioners said they preferred appointing Sheriff Neal Jump to oversee county police.
Rafolski suggested it should be up to voters to decide and suggested a referendum to decide the issue.