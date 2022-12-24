Fire caused by a leaking gas heater displaced four people from two units of a duplex in the 1900 block of Lee Street as subfreezing temperatures approached Friday evening, Brunswick Deputy Fire Chief John Tyre said.
Those affected included a elderly woman, her daughter and young special-needs boy who occupied a second-story unit of the duplex. A man living in the unit below them was displaced due to water damage caused as city firefighters poured water on the blazing unit above.
Firefighters brought some solace to the young family, emerging from the burning unit with the 6-year-old child’s presents as well as his medication and diet foods, Tyre said. The American Red Cross found housing for all four of the displaced. Tyre credited Brunswick City Manager Regina McDuffie and assistant city manager Jeremiah Berquist with expediting the prompt response from Red Cross officials in Savannah.
The fire began around dusk Friday when fire started at a gas line feeding the unit’s heater, Tyre said. Although the three family members had fled into the dropping temperatures outside, the child’s presents remained under the tree and his medicine and special dietary foods remained inside, firefighters learned upon arrival.
“The call came in as a gas leak and while we were in route they called it back as a structure fire,” Tyre said. “The heater was on fire, a gas line busted. Flames were coming out the front door by the time we got there, but my guys went in.”
As one firefighter aimed a water hose on the fire, another firefighter retrieved the presents, the tree and the child’s medication and food, Tyre said.
“This was such a tragedy to happen to a family on such a cold night and this close to Christmas,” Tyre said. “But the mother was ecstatic about us getting her boy’s presents and medicine and all.”
The fire destroyed the second-story unit and water poured on it caused the ceiling in the man’s unit downstairs to collapse, Tyre said. The other two units of the duplex were not affected and residents there were allowed to remain at home.
Firefighters took the four disposed people to the Brunswick Fire Station on Gloucester Street, where they were fed and kept warm until the Red Cross arrived later that night to provide further assistance, Tyre said.
Overnight temperatures Friday dipped into the low 20s.