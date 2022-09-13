Drowning victim was prominent defense attorney

The man who drowned Sunday afternoon in the swift currents off Gould’s Inlet on St. Simons Island was a prominent defense attorney who had offices locally and in Atlanta, and was a frequent commentator on national radio and television.
Page Pate, 55, of St. Simons Island was transported Sunday by Glynn County Fire-Resce ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, where he was pronounced dead, county coroner Marc Neu said.
Pate was swimming with his teenage son at Gould’s Inlet when rip currents from a swift outgoing tide swept the two into open waters. Glynn County Fire-Rescue’s water rescue unit responded to a 911 call for the two at 2:09 p.m., fire-rescue officials said. The son had already made it ashore when the water rescue unit arrived.
Water rescue personnel retrieved Pate from the water and began immediate CPR onshore before transporting him to the hospital by ambulance.
A native of Dublin, Pate lived on St. Simons Island and represented the law firm Pate, Johnson and Church with offices in Brunswick and Atlanta. He frequently appeared as a legal analyst on National Public Radio and CNN in programs, among others. He was a 1994 graduate of the University of Georgia Law School, and later gained a far-reaching reputation as an ardent defense lawyer. Pate was a founding member of the Georgia Innocence Project.
“He was a super guy, who was actively involved in many good causes, as well as a great lawyer,” CNN correspondent Martin Savidge told The News in an email. “It’s devastating news.”
Most of all, say his friends and co-workers at Pate, Johnson and Church, he was a family man and a person with strong spiritual convictions. Pate leaves behind a wife, Elizabeth, and two sons, Chatham and Asher.
"Some of the best things about Page won’t be in the news but will live on in the memories of the people whose lives he touched,” the law firm said in a statement issued to The News from its Brunswick office. “Though he was a formidable, sometimes intimidating, attorney in the courtroom, Page had an easy smile, an earnest laugh, and a great sense of humor. He was guided by his faith and his Creator, but he had an open heart and an open mind to all.”