DNR: Man’s body recovered in East River
Officers with the state Department of Natural Resources recovered the body of a 59-year-old man Sunday afternoon from the waters of the East River in Brunswick, DNR Sgt. Mark Carson said.
Glynn County Coroner Marc Neu identified the victim Monday evening as Steve Dent Jr. of Brunswick.
A citizen spotted the man’s body in the East River south of Mary Ross Park at around 3 p.m. Sunday, Carson said. Brunswick police were notified and in turn contacted DNR law enforcement officials. DNR officers in a boat recovered the victim’s body.
