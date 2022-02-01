An angler discovered a man's body floating Monday afternoon in Jekyll Creek off of Jekyll Island, said Sgt. Mark Carson of the state Department of Natural Resources' law enforcement division.

DNR officers recovered the body after the angler reported it to the 911 emergency line at around 2 p.m. Monday, Carson said. The DNR is not releasing the man's name or age, pending notification of next of kin. The deceased lived outside of Glynn County, Carson said.

At present there does not appear to be anything suspicious about the man's death, Carson said. DNR officers continue to investigate.

This is a developing story

More from this section

USS Wyoming exchanges crew at sea

USS Wyoming exchanges crew at sea

Ballistic missile submarines home-ported at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay deploy for about 80 days before returning to swap crews and resupply the boat with enough food to feed the sailors.

Judge rejects plea deal terms for McMichaels

Judge rejects plea deal terms for McMichaels

Travis McMichael conceded in federal court Monday that racist motives governed his actions in the killing of a 25-year-old Black man, but a judge then rejected the terms under which the convicted murderer intended to plea.