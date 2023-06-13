Glynn County deputies serving an eviction notice Tuesday were attacked by a juvenile boy and girl who pointed a gun at the deputies before both were arrested, Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump said.
The incident occurred shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday when two deputies serving a dispossessory warrant approached the juveniles who were allegedly smoking marijuana on the front porch of an apartment at Glynn Villa Homes, a public housing project across Albany Street from Glynn Academy, Jump said.
"The male was ordered some instructions by a deputy and he failed to comply, then he came at the deputy," Jump said.
The female followed suit and began assaulting another deputy on scene, Jump said.
During the scuffle, the male juvenile was able to get a gun out of his pants and slid it to the female. She then picked up the gun and pointed at the deputies, Jump said.
The male got up and ran as the deputies struggled with the girl to get the gun away from her. They were successful and the girl was arrested immediately, Jump said.
The boy was arrested a short time later, he said.
Jump said that as of noon on Tuesday, both were being processed through the Juvenile Court system and that charges were pending.
"The deputies used restraint and were able to get the situation under control without further incident," Jump said.
The incident also prompted a code yellow partial lockdown at Glynn Academy where some summer staff was working and where a Glynn Academy football camp was being held.