The Georgia Department of Public Health has confirmed a case of COVID-19 in Charlton County.
It is the first to be confirmed in the area.
County schools in are closed through at least Friday, said John Lairsey, superintendent of Charlton County schools, in a prepared statement.
School officials will evaluate the continual closing of schools on a weekly basis, according to a statement by Lairsey. The closing includes all school activities, including practices and rehearsals.
Decisions concerning make-up days and other school activities will be announced at a later date. Information about home learning resources will be announced Tuesday, according to school officials.
A 29-year-old Folkston woman was hospitalized in a St. Marys hospital last week with a presumptive positive test result. She had two family members who are employed in Charlton County schools who did come in contact with students, Lairsey said.d