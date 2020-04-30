Delta Air Lines applied to suspend service to the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport on Wednesday after seeing major losses nationwide.
“Our traffic into Brunswick mirrors exactly what is happening nationally, a 95 percent reduction,” said Robert Burr, executive director of the Glynn County Airport Commission. “However, we anticipate that will return as our businesses reopen their services.”
The airline took money appropriated by U.S. legislators in the CARES Act, a $2 trillion bill meant to help small and large businesses, individuals and healthcare facilities get through government-mandated shutdown orders resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak.
Because it took the money, Burr said Delta was obligated to maintain a minimum level of service. That meant at least one 50-seat plane continued to fly daily between Brunswick and the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
The bill also included a provision to apply for exemptions, however.
“They believe that being less than a 60-minute drive to Jacksonville, that this community can be served through Jacksonville,” Burr said.
The application includes nine other airports in South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Massachusetts, all of which Delta says are within an hour of other airports. The Brunswick airport is the only one in Georgia on the list.
Burr said the Federal Aviation Administration could give its answer as early as tomorrow.
The application does not include a date on which Delta intends to resume service, but he said the airline plans to pick flights back up when tourists return this summer.
Despite the move to suspend service, Burr was optimistic.
"The airport is a reflection of the community, so when the community gets back to normal so will the airport," Burr said.