Despite a growing chorus of critics, Gov. Brian Kemp is doing what he should be doing, members of Glynn County's state delegation say.
State Rep. Jeff Jones and Sen. William Ligon, both St. Simons Island Republicans, agree with the moves by the state CEO.
Kemp has come under fire by mostly Democratic legislators who claim he is not doing enough as governor to contain the virus.
"Gov. Kemp and his medical advisors continue to evaluate the 'local control' directive and continue to be confident, as much as any of us can be confident in this uncharted territory, that this is the right decision for Georgia," Jones said.
Stressing each community is different, Ligon agrees with allowing local governments to call the shots at home.
"I believe that the state, by working with local officials, has had a measured and generally appropriate response to the coronavirus," Ligon said.