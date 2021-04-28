The three men facing murder and other charges in the death of Ahmaud Arbery have also been indicted at the federal level for hate crimes and attempted kidnapping, according to a press release from the Justice Department.

Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan are each charged with one count of interference of rights and with one count of attempted kidnapping. The McMichaels were also charged with one count each of using, carrying, brandishing and — in the case of Travis McMichael — discharging a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.

Arbery was shot to death on Feb. 23, 2020, while jogging in the Satilla Shores neighborhood. The McMichaels, suspecting Arbery of burglary, chased him down in a truck while Bryan joined the chase and videoed the incident. Arbery, who was unarmed, and Travis McMichael struggled for possession of a shotgun Travis was holding when Travis McMichael shot Arbery three times at close range.

Arbery was Black while the three defendants are White.

