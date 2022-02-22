Wanda Cooper Jones sat calmly in the front row of the courtroom gallery Monday, nodding in affirmation of each guilty verdict read against the three White men convicted of federal hate crimes for the killing of her 25-year-old son.
A jury of three Blacks, one Hispanic and eight Whites deliberated for less than four hours before delivering guilty verdicts at the U.S. District Courthouse in Brunswick against Travis McMichael, 36, Greg McMichael, 66, and William "Roddie" Bryan, 52. The jury found the three men guilty of attempted kidnapping and interfering with Arbery's right to use a public street because he was Black. Travis and his father Greg McMichael additionally were found guilty of brandishing a firearm in the commission of a violent crime, and Travis McMichael also was found guilty of discharging a firearm in public.
The three already are serving life sentences in state prison after being found guilty of murder on Nov. 24, 2021, ending a emotionally charged six-week trial at the Glynn County Courthouse. Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and Bryan were sentenced Jan. 7 to life in state prison.
For Arbery's parents, however, the federal jury's confirmation that their son's killers acted on racist motives served as further redemption for a loss no amount of justice can replace. Testimony in federal court revealed that Travis McMichael and Bryan routinely spouted the "N" word and other racist slurs. Testimony also showed Greg McMichael referred to a tenant as a "big fat Black woman" and once went on a racist rant while working in his capacity as an investigator with the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office.
The federal guilty verdicts came one day before the two-year anniversary of the day Travis McMichael shot the unarmed Arbery at close range with buckshot following a chase in which the three men pursued Arbery in pickup trucks as he ran through the public streets of Satilla Shores.
"It was just a confirmation," Jones said outside the courthouse after the guilty verdicts. "Ahmaud will rest in peace, but now he will begin to rest in power.
"Healing?" she replied in response to a reporter's question. "As a mom, I will never heal."
