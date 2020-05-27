The three men accused in the Feb. 23 shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery are scheduled to appear June 4 before Glynn County Chief Magistrate Judge Wallace E. Harrell at the county courthouse, magistrate court deputy clerk Luetrice Lott said Wednesday.
Prosecuting attorney Joyette Holmes, the Cobb County District Attorney, will be on hand for the preliminary probably cause hearing here in Brunswick, said Cobb County DA spokeswoman Kimberly Isaza said Wednesday.
Due to ongoing precautions spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, Gregory McMichael, 64, his son, Travis McMichael, 34, and William “Roddie” Bryan will appear in court via video from the Glynn County Detention Center.
All three are being held without bond at the detention center.
Court proceedings at the courthouse were not scheduled to resume until June 13, at the earliest. However, work began this week to install computer screens that would allow defendants to appear in court from the jail by video, Lott said.
The McMichaels and Bryan are the only defendants listed on the June 4 docket, Lott said.
Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael are charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. Bryan, who videoed the fatal shooting, is charged with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.
The attorneys for Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and Bryan filed motions Tuesday with magistrate court requesting preliminary probable cause hearings.
Travis McMichael is represented by Robert G. Rubin and Jason B. Sheffield of Peters, Rubin, Sheffield & Hodges of Decatur. Gregory McMichael is represented by Franklin J. and Laura D. Hogue of Hogue, Hogue, Fitzgerald and Griffin of Macon. Bryan is represented by local defense attorney Kevin Gough.
The case is being prosecuted by Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes, who was appointed to the case shortly after GBI agents arrested the McMichaels May 7. Once the case goes to trial, Chatham County Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley will preside.
It will be up to the defense during jury selection to request a change of venue for the trial.
Police say Greg McMichael and Travis McMichael armed themselves and chased down Arbery after suspecting him of burglary. Travis McMichael shot Arbery three times, killing him, during a struggle for McMichael’s shotgun.
Bryan videoed the deadly confrontation and is accused of attempting to cut Arbery off with his vehicle during the pursuit.