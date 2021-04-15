McIntosh County Sheriff's Office officials say a Jacksonville man died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot late Wednesday night after a high-speed pursuit with a Darien police officer on Interstate 95.
The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Jameson Hodges Jr. of Jacksonville.
Authorities transported his body to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab in Pooler for autopsy, said McIntosh County Sheriff Maj. Danny Lowe.
The McIntosh County Sheriff's Office is conducting the investigation into Hodges' death.
Hodges' mother, meanwhile, is distraught because she has yet to see her son's body and confirm it is him, she told The News on Thursday. She is also upset that she did not learn of her son's death until she contacted the McIntosh County Sheriff's Office at 9:15 a.m. Thursday.
She has trouble believing her son would take his own life.
"I understand my son supposedly took his life, but I just don't see it," said Diane Hodges. "I just don't believe it. I just wanted to see his body, that's it."
Lowe talked with Diane Hodges on Thursday morning, he said. Although he sympathizes with the grieving mother, authorities cannot release the body to the family until after the autopsy, Lowe said. His body is part of the sheriff's office investigation, the primary of purpose of which is to determine whether suicide was Jameson Lowe's actual cause of death, Lowe said.
"He's part of the investigation scene," Lowe said of Jameson Hodges' body. "So, no, they can't see him at this point. We're doing the scene to make sure it was a suicide — the whole nine yards.
"I know that numerous times people can't accept suicide of a loved one. But it's still being investigated. She's just got to let us do our investigation."
Darien police became involved in the fatal incident around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Lowe said.
Darien police and McIntosh County deputies were given a notice to be on the lookout for a man driving a gray Nissan. The BOLO said the man was possibly suicidal, Lowe said.
A Darien police officer spotted a vehicle fitting the description near Exit 49 in McIntosh County at about 10:30 p.m., Lowe said. The officer clocked the Nissan going 109 mph while traveling north on I-95 and a pursuit ensued, Lowe said.
Lowe said the Darien officer caught up to the Nissan around mile marker 58 on the interstate and performed a pitting maneuver. Pitting is an emergency traffic control procedure in which the law enforcement officer pushes the patrol vehicle's front bumper into the front of the suspect vehicle to force the vehicle into a spin.
The officer pitted the Nissan several times, Lowe said. After the last pitting maneuver, Lowe said Jameson Hodges apparently shot himself.
Lowe said a handgun was found with Hodges.
Because of the ongoing investigation, the sheriff's office is not releasing the name of the Darien officer involved, Lowe said.
Lowe said McIntosh County Sheriff's Office officials contacted Duval County Sheriff's Office officials in Jacksonville with instructions to notify the family.
"Once we found out, we notified the Sheriff's Office in Jacksonville," Lowe said. "They were supposed to go out and take care of the identification."
That never occurred, Diane Hodges said. The girlfriend of Jameson Hodges called her about 6:30 a.m. Thursday expressing concern about his whereabouts.
After making several phone calls, Diane Hodges and her sister called the McIntosh County Sheriff's Office at 9:15 a.m. That is when she learned of her son's death, Diane Hodges said.
She and her sister later drove to the McIntosh County Sheriff's Office in Darien, where they were shown his driver's license as proof of his identity, she said.
"When we called McIntosh County, they told us over the phone," Diane Hodges said. "I'm not going to settle until I know for sure."