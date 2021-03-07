The VB 10,000 crane vessel commenced cutting operations shortly after midnight Sunday on the foremost section of the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound, according to Unified Command.
The 255-foot-tall crane vessel’s system of winches, lifting blocks and pulleys started pulling at around 1 a.m. on the anchor chain that employs force of tension to tear up through shipwreck’s steel exterior and 12 interior decks, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command. Salvors had been working on the engine section at the rear of the shipwreck when the cutting chain broke on Feb. 26, prompting the fifth work stoppage in a monthlong effort to cut through the section’s dense steel.
Salvors refer to the engine section as Section 7 and the foremost section as Section 2. The shipwreck has sat half-submerged between Jekyll and St. Simons islands since Sept. 8, 2019, when it overturned while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles.
After this last setback, salvors decided to discontinue efforts for now on Section 7 and focus instead on Section 2. This was done mainly to meet a deadline with the barge Julie B, which is specifically designed to hold Section 2 and transport it to a recycling facility in Gibson, La., Himes said. Section 2 is about 85 feet long and weighs approximately 3,745 metric tons, he said. After completing the Section 2 cut, hoisting it from the water and placing it on the Julie B’s deck, the VB 10,000 will return to the task of cutting Section 7. Section 7 is also about 85 feet long and weighs an estimated 3,945 metric tons.
The Julie B was passing off the coast of Daytona Beach, Fla., on Sunday morning, on its way to local waters after dropping off the shipwreck’s bow section to Modern American Recycling Services in Louisiana. The twin-hulled VB 10,000 straddles the shipwreck, working the chain in a back-and-forth motion. Seven cutting chains were strategically laid out in advance of cutting operations, fed underneath the submerged port side hull and draped over the exposed starboard side hull.
Salvors have drilled holes along the exterior path of the cut and have cut notches into the hull underwater to help keep the cutting chain on track. Further efforts to expedite separation of sections have included cutting large strips of hull plating from the cutting path above water.
Additionally, salvors are switching out existing chain as needed with chain made of a stronger steel. The chain lengths come in 90-foot sections known as “shots.”
The bow section (Section 1) was separated from the Golden Ray during a three-week operation in November. The stern section (Section 8) was cut away during an effort that began Dec. 25 and concluded Jan. 2. The bow and stern sections both have been delivered to the MARS facility.
Built in 2017, the Golden Ray was originally 656 feet long, but its imposing presence in the sound has been reduced to about 450 feet thus far.