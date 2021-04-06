Salvors have resumed cutting operations to separate the tenacious engine section from the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound, Unified Command announced Tuesday afternoon.
The 255-foot-tall VB 10,000 crane vessel began cycling the anchor chain in ernest to cut through this rearmost section of the shipwreck "sometime over the weekend," said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command. Salvors had spent the better part of a week trying to feed a newer, stronger cutting chain into the cut groove at the point where the last cutting effort ended. The cut is about halfway complete on the engine room, known to salvors as Section 7.
Salvors have decided to take a somewhat different cutting path through the remaining steel holding Section 7 to the shipwreck, Himes said. The chain will take a slightly different angle on the deck side, which faces St. Simons Island. Salvors managed to get the chain into the groove at the desired spot on the hull side, which faces Jekyll Island.
The shipwreck sits half-submerged on its port side between Jekyll and St. Simons Islands, where the 656-foot-long Golden Ray overturned Sept. 8, 2019, while heading out to sea with cargo of 4,200 vehicles. Three sections have been removed since cutting began in November.
"There's a new cutline on the deck side," Himes said. "The chain on the hull side is still in the same groove. This also means that the chain is drawing through the center of the ship in a different spot than the original groove. It is going up and at an angle to try to get back to the original groove (on the deck side)."
Salvors temporarily suspended efforts to cut through Section 7 in late February after the cutting chain broke. It was the fifth such unexpected work interruption in the monthlong effort to separate Section 7. Dense reinforced steel around the engine and the engine room have presented difficulties for salvors. Two additional work stoppages occurred to replace broken steel connectors that helped hold the cutting chain to the pulleys on the VB 10,000. Work stopped two more times to replace thousands and thousands of feet of worn wiring — wiring that winds through the overhead rigging in the VB 10,000 and connects the pulleys to the winches that power the cutting chains.
After the chain broke Feb. 26, salvors moved to the fore of the shipwreck and refocused on the chunk of steel known as Section 2. Section 2 was cut away during an eight-day operation that ended March 15. The VB 10,000 then hoisted the 6,350-metric-ton Section 2 from the water and placed it onto the deck of the barge Julie B. After sea fastening the gargantuan chunk of steel to the deck for its oceangoing journey, the barge Julie B departed Saturday for a recycling facility in Gibson, La., tugged by the Kurt Crosby.
By March 26, the twin-hulled VB 10,000 had moved back into position astride the Section 7 at the shipwreck's far end.
To finish off Section 7, salvors chose to use an entirely new chain forged of stronger steel. The grade 5 chain being employed in this effort is “the highest standard for offshore mooring standards,” according to Unified Command. Salvors had been working more than a week to feed the new chain into the right position to resume cutting operations. These preparations involved cycling the chain to move it through the gash the previous chain cut, attempting to place the new chain is position where the old one left off.
As of Monday, Unified Command still informed The News that cutting operations would begin once the chain is in place on both the deck side and the hull side. Unified Command announced Tuesday that cutting operations had resumed several days ago, over the weekend. Unified Command could not say exactly when over the weekend cutting had resumed.
"It's different," Himes said. "We are not resuming where we left off on Section 7. We are cutting through a part that is not along the original cut groove."
At any rate, when the VB 10,000 cuts through the troublesome Section, the salvage of the shipwrecked Golden Ray will be at the halfway point. There will be three more cuts required to separate what remains into final four sections.
The 3,100-metric-ton bow was removed during a three-week operation in November. The 6,250-metric-ton stern section was removed during an effort that began Dec. 25 and concluded Jan. 2. Then section 2 was removed in eight days last month.
About 366 feet of the shipwreck remains in the St. Simons Sound.