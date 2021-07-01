The VB 10,000 crane vessel completed its cut around daybreak today of Section 3 from the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound, ending an eight-week ordeal stymied by dense steel brackets and a massive internal fire.
The cutting chain powered by the 255-foot-tall crane vessel broke through top side of the half-submerged shipwreck around 6:15 a.m., said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command. It marked the completion of the fifth, and by far the most challenging separation, since efforts began in November 2020 to cut the 656-foot-long overturned shipwreck into chunks for removal from the sound.
Section 3 is about 73 feet long and weighs an estimated 3,640 metric tons, Himes said. Its removal from the sound will leave about 225 feet of the shipwreck remaining in the waters between Jekyll and St. Simons islands. Salvors are now concentrating on removing sediment buildup and conducting other “weight shedding” measures before the VB 10,000 hoists Section 3 from the sound and places it on the broad deck of a dry dock barge. It will be transferred to the dismantling site established by the operation on the East River, across from Bay Street in Brunswick.
The previous four sections have all been transferred via barge to a recycling facility in Gibson, Louisiana.
The Golden Ray overturned on its port side Sept. 8, 2019, while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles.
Cutting on Section 3 began May 6. It was interrupted May 14 when a welder’s torch ignited a vehicle in the cargo hold, a fire that turned into an inferno of thick clouds of smoke and leaping flames as steady winds spread the blaze to hundreds of other vehicles inside the shipwreck. There were no injuries. Tugboats surrounded the ship and doused the flames with seawater, extinguishing the fire later that night.
Cutting, however, did not resume until May 27. The cutting chain tears through the shipwreck by force tension applied by the VB 10,000’s complex system of wiring, pulleys and winches, a tedious process under the best of circumstances. This process has been stalled along the Section 3 cutting path by 2-foot-thick steel brackets that connect the Golden Ray’s 12 interior decks to a steel support girder.
The chain’s cutting rotations have been paused numerous times during the Section 3 cut, allowing workers suspended by rappel ropes to execute precise alterations in the cut path with welding torches. Just such work was being performed on the early afternoon of May 14 when the torch sparked the conflagration within the overturned shipwreck.