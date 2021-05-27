The cutting chain is back in motion, resuming efforts to cut the next steel chunk from the dwindling remains of the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound, Unified Command announced Thursday afternoon.
Less than two weeks after a raging fire ignited inside the shipwreck and brought salvage operations to an abrupt halt on May 14, the VB 10,000 crane vessel began "walking the chain" back to where it left off, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command. The VB 10,000's system of winches, pulleys and wire rigging are pulling the chain back into the cutting path established to remove the shipwreck's easternmost section, known to salvors as Section 3, Himes said.
Once the slack is taken up in the massive cutting chain and it is pulled taut, the actual work of cutting through the shipwreck's steel layers should recommence in earnest without delay, Himes said. The chain cuts by force of tension, tearing its way up through the shipwreck under the power of the 255-foot-tall VB 10,000.
"They are cycling the chain back and forth right now," Himes said. "They are working it, or walking the chain, into the groove. They're doing that to get it back into position where it was before we stopped. Pending bad weather or anything else that might affect the ability to operate safely, as soon as they get into position they will continue with the cutting of Section 3."
The 656-foot-long Golden Ray capsized on its port side Sept. 8, 2019, while heading to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles. Section 3 is the fifth cut in the shipwreck. With the cutting and removal of the four other sections since November of 2020, the half-submerged shipwreck's presence in the sound has been reduced to about 300 feet.
Cutting on Section 3 began May 6. A welder's torch ignited a fire in one of the vehicles inside the ship early on the afternoon of May 14. Stiff easterly winds spread the flames to the many hundreds of vehicles above the waterline, quickly whipping up an inferno on the waters between Jekyll and St. Simons islands. Thick black smoke and flames raged for hours before five firefighting tugboats surrounded the shipwreck and drowned the fire that night in thousands of gallons sea water.
The VB 10,000 and the cutting chain were in place above Section 3 throughout the fire, though neither suffered significant damage, salvors determined. The VB 10,000 unhooked from the cutting chain and moved away from the shipwreck the next day. Engineers have been inspecting the steel carcass for signs of structural damage from the intense heat of the fire. Inspections focused particularly on the welded connection points of the humongous steel lifting lugs that were affixed to the shipwreck's exposed starboard side hull.
As the name suggests, the lifting lugs are attached by sturdy polymer slings to the VB 10,000 so that each separated section can be lifted from the water and placed onto a barge for removal. There are two lifting lugs to each designated section.
Rope access technicians (RATs) suspended from rappel lines have conducted onsite testing; round "coupon" samples slightly larger than a silver dollar have been cut and sent off to a laboratory for more in-depth testing. The RATs have made welding repairs where needed, Himes said.
The VB 10,000 moved back into position Tuesday and reconnected to the cutting chain between Wednesday and Thursday. Inspections continue on the six other lifting lugs, but the two lifting lugs affixed to Section 3 have been cleared, Himes said.
Salvors began cycling the cutting chain back into place around 3 p.m. Thursday, Himes said.
"They have determined it is safe to proceed with cutting operations and there is, at this time, no need to do any extensive work on the Section 3 lifting lugs," Himes said. "The rope access technicians did make spot welds on the Section 3 lifting lugs, but nothing that would be cause for concern."
The dyneema slings that connect the lifting lugs to the VB 10,000's lifting blocks, however, are not yet in place, Himes said. In the previous cuts, the lugs were secured to the VB 10,000 for stability during the cutting process. But these four remaining middle sections are all embedded into the sandbar and "firmly supported by the seabed," Himes said.
The sound's swift currents caused scouring of the sand beneath the outer sections of the shipwreck, which required connecting the lifting lugs to the VB 10,000 in advance for stability.
Salvors cut away the shipwreck's 104-foot-long, 3,100-ton bow section (Section 1) during a three week operation in November. The 101-foot-long, 6,250-metric-ton stern section (Section 8) was cut away between Dec. 25 and Jan. 2. Cutting through the dense layers of steel supporting the engine section (Section 7) began Jan. 27. After several cutting-chain breaks and other equipment malfunctions, salvors made a calculated retreat from the engine section to focus on Section 2 at the other end of the shipwreck. The 85-foot-long, 6,350-metric-ton Section 2 was cut away during an operation from March 7-15. The VB 10,000 then returned to the 65-foot-long, 6,300-ton engine section on April 13, completing the task April 24.
All four sections have since been sent via barge to a Modern American Recycling Services (MARS) in Gibson, La.