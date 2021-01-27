Cutting begins on Golden Ray's engine section

Salvors began cutting before dawn Wednesday on the engine section of the Golden Ray, a thick anchor chain shearing its way up through thick layers of solid steel under the power of the towering VB 10,000 crane vessel that straddles the shipwreck.
This marks the beginning of the third of seven cuts into the shipwrecked Golden Ray, a once 656-foot-long car carrier that overturned in the St. Simons Sound on Sept. 8, 2019, while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles. T&T Salvage of Texas, the job's primary contractor, intends to remove the shipwreck from the sound in eight pieces.
Cutting commenced around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command. The engine section has an estimated dry weight of 3,905 metric tons, which includes cargo, Himes said. The actual lifting weight will be much heavier, due to intrusions of water and sediment.
The engine section is 64 feet long. It is 135 at the beam and 113 feet from keel to deck, the same as the bow and stern sections that already have been cut and removed.
The 255-foot-tall VB 10,000 ripped an anchor chain up through the bow section in a process that took three weeks in November, progress challenged by the threat of a tropical storm, repeated broken chain links and other setbacks. The bow section was 104 feet long and weighed 3,100 metric tons.
Cutting started on the stern section on Christmas Day and concluded a week later on Jan. 2. The stern section was 101 feet long and weighed 6,520 metric tons.
The VB 10,000 hoisted both sections from the water and placed them on barges. Both sections were eventually transported by barge to a recycling facility in Gibson, La.
The engine section is now the rearmost section of the shipwreck. Once separated, it will be lifted aboard the barge 455-7. Once sufficiently secured for a seagoing journey, it will follow in the path of the bow and the stern sections to the Louisiana recycling facility.
Preparations for the recent cut included drilling holes along the exterior cutting path to better guide the chain and keep it on track. The same was done for the stern section. Divers also have drilled holes in the sunken side to expedite drainage of sediment and water during lifting.
Also, salvors are switching out anchor chain as the cut progresses. The chain links are being switched out with links a stronger grade of steel as cuts progress. Each link is 3 inches in diameter, 18 inches long and weighs 80 pounds. Each of the seven cutting chains were laid out months in advance of this phase of the salvage operation, fed underneath the sunken side and draped over the exposed side.
The twin-hulled VB 10,000 sits astride the shipwreck, employing its system of pulleys, winches and lifting blocks to tug on alternating ends of the anchor chain. This sawing motions tears upward through the shipwreck's exterior and 12 interior decks by placing shearing tension against the weight of the shipwreck. Workers shorten the chain as work progresses, to take up slack and maintain tension.
Also months in advance, 16 huge lifting lugs were attached to the exposed starboard hull of the shipwreck, a pair of lifting lugs for each of the eight sections. Lifting lines on the VB 10,000 are attached to the designated section's two lifting lugs before cutting begins.
These lines steady the section and lift each section once cutting is completed.
Some 15 hours into the operation Wednesday afternoon, Himes said things appear to be progressing smoothly.
"They're completing cycles, swapping out chains, and inspecting as they swap out chain," he said. "Everything's going similar to the last cut in terms of the routine of operations."
An environmental protection barrier with mesh netting underwater and floating oil retention boom on top surround the shipwreck. Additionally, more than 30 boats are on the water with absorbent boom and oil skimmers to address anticipated oil leaks. Also on hand are inflatable craft known as current busters, which can corral and collect leaking oil blobs floating on the water.
Unified Command reminds boaters that a 200-yard safety zone is established around the environmental protection barrier; it is not to be encroached upon. Private drones are prohibited from flying over the wreck site and violators will be reported.
“Safety is our number one priority as we begin removing the next section of the Golden Ray wreck,” said U.S. Coast Guard Commander Efren Lopez of Unified Command. “We are using extraordinary methods and machinery to ensure the safety of the public, the responders and the environment. We appreciate the support from the community and urge them to heed our safety messages.”
Anyone who finds suspected shipwreck debris along the shorelines is asked to call 912-944-5620. Anyone who detects suspected oil leaks from the shipwreck is asked to call 800-424-8802.