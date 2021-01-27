Cutting begins on engine room section

Salvors began cutting before dawn Wednesday on the engine section of the Golden Ray, the towering VB 10,000 crane vessel straddling the half-submerged shipwreck and powering the anchor chain that is shearing its way up through thick layers of solid steel, according to Unified Command.
This marks the beginning of the third cut into the shipwrecked Golden Ray, a once 656-foot-long car carrier that overturned in the St. Simons Sound on Sept. 8, 2019, while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles on board.
The 255-foot-tall VB 10,000 ripped an anchor chain up through the bow section in a challenging process that took three weeks in November. Cutting started on the stern section on Christmas Day and concluded a week later on Jan. 2. The VB 10,000 hoisted both sections from the water and placed them on barges. Both sections were eventually transported by barge to a recycling facility in Gibson, La.
The engine section is now the rearmost section of the shipwreck. Once separated, it will be lifted aboard the barge 455-7, eventually following in the path of the bow and the stern to the Louisiana recycling facility.