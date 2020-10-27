The 225-foot-tall VB 10,000 entered the shipping channel approaching St. Simons Island and the Golden Ray this morning.
The huge crane left its mooring at Fernandina Beach Monday afternoon, was moved north by tugs overnight and entered the shipping channel before dawn today.
It is due in the St. Simons Sound this morning where it will cut and lift the car-carrying cargo vessel Golden Ray, which has lain on its side between St. Simons and Jekyll island since capsizing Sept. 8, 2019.
Upon arrival, the VB 10,000 will enter a gate in the 1-mile perimeter environmental protection barrier surrounding the shipwreck, according to U.S. Coast Guard officials. It will then be secured to the mooring system of anchors and pilings that have been designed to steady it.
The dual-hulled vessel will straddle the Golden Ray and use its powerful system of winches and lifting blocks to cut the shipwreck into eight sections. The vessel will hoist each section and load it onto a barge for removal.