Three more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the eight-county Coastal Health District from 7 p.m. Thursday to noon today, raising the total to 28.
The number of confirmed cases in Glynn County remained the same at six.
Increases were in the counties of Chatham, Bryan and Effingham, each by one. Their totals now stand at 10 for Chatham and four each for Bryan and Effingham counties.
Other counties in the district also remained the same. Liberty and Long counties has each confirmed one case and Camden County two.
No cases have been confirmed in McIntosh County to date.
Georgia overall is showing an increase in confirmed cases and deaths. Statewide cases currently stand at 2,001, including 566 hospitalizations (28 percent) and 64 deaths (3 percent).
Highest numbers have been reported in Fulton, 307; Dougherty (Albany), 193; DeKalb, 181; Cobb, 144; and Gwinnett, 102.
Age groups effected are 0 to 17, 1 percent; 18-59, 57 percent; 60 and over, 34 percent; unknown, 8 percent.
The results are from 9,865 tests conducted at public and private labs across the state.
In the Southeast Health District, no cases have been confirmed in Wayne and Brantley counties, and only one case in Charlton County. Ware County, which is in another health district, has confirmed two cases.