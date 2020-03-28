The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to grow in the Coastal Health District but is remaining steady in Glynn and Camden counties.
At 7 p.m., the health department reported seven in Glynn and two in Camden. None has shown up in McIntosh County.
Reflecting increases were Bryan County with seven and Liberty County with three.
Others in the eight-county coastal district remained the same, with the more populated Chatham County-Savannah area reporting the most at 15. Effingham County has four confirmed cases and Long County one.
No deaths attributed to coronavirus have been reported in the eight-county coastal district.
Statewide, the number of confirmed cases jumped to 2,446 with 660 hospitalizations, or 27 percent of the total number of cases, and 79 deaths, or 3 percent.
The Georgia Department of Public Health notes in a chart that the majority of persons succumbing to the virus had underlying conditions.
The top five counties reporting the most confirmed cases and the number of deaths occurring in each (in parenthesis) are as follows: Fulton, 378 (13); DeKalb, 246 (3); Dougherty-Albany, 224 (17); Cobb, 185 (9); and Gwinnett, 131 (1).
The number of cases confirmed were gleaned from the results of 11,051 tests administered at private and public facilities.
Only Ware County showed an increase among the counties close to Glynn County that are in other health districts. Ware has confirmed five and Charlton County one. Wayne and Brantley counties reported no cases at 7 p.m.