Glynn County’s search for a new police chief has resulted in one finalist.
In a news release sent out Thursday night, the county commission announced that Jacques Battiste has been picked as the lone finalist for the position. Battiste is currently a deputy constable and training and tactical coordinator for the Orleans Constables Office in New Orleans.
Before joining the Orleans Constables Office, Battiste was a special agent for the Federal Bureau of Investigation for 22 years where he specialized in counter-terrorism in the U.S. and abroad, special events security, SWAT and hazardous device response. After retiring from the FBI, Battiste served as police chief for Xavier University in Louisiana.
The commission used the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police and the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives to vet potential candidates with the county commission then interviewing multiple candidates.
“The board of commissioners selected Mr. Battiste as the finalist based on his vast experience in law enforcement and management,” the county said in its release. “He is currently a member of multiple modern law enforcement associations including the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), which provided a management and operations study that has laid a blueprint for regaining certification, and served as FBI representative to the White House Task Force on 21st Century Policing, a major tenet of modern policing.”
The county is planning to hold a public session with Battiste following a combined executive session interview with commissioners and the Glynn County Police Advisory Panel. The date for that session has not been announced.
If chosen, Battiste would be the county’s fourth police chief since February 27, 2020, when then police chief John Powell was indicted on malfeasance charges involving an alleged coverup of a county police narcotics squad officer’s affair with an informant.
Jay Wiggins, then director of the county’s Emergency Management Agency, was named interim chief after Powell was placed on leave. Powell was fired later in the year, and Wiggins took over the job permanently in September.
Wiggins retired in January, with Rickey Evans being named interim police chief. Evans is still serving in that role.