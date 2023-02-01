The Glynn County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been missing since before Christmas.

Williams Curtis Music Jr., whose age was not provided by police, was reported missing by his mother on Dec. 23, 2022. He has not been to work since then and his car, a white 2016 Toyota Camry, has not been seen since either, a release posted on Facebook by the Glynn County Police Department says.

Police believe his cellphone has been turned off and said his behavior is highly unusual.

Police and family do not know his last direction of travel.

Music is a 5-foot-9 white male, weighs 225 pounds, has brown eyes and gray hair.

When last seen, his car was equipped with a temporary license plate with number S1397957.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Glynn County Police Det. Ricky Hall at 912-554-7800.

More from this section

Firefighters get hands-on training

Firefighters get hands-on training

Monday was an unusually warm day for late January as Glynn County firefighters trained on extinguishing a simulated house fire, but Fire Chief Vincent DiCristofalo said that just makes it more real.

Marshland Credit Union celebrates past, looks to future

Marshland Credit Union celebrates past, looks to future

Marshland Credit Union celebrated its 70th anniversary of serving the local community on January 20th. Back in 1953, when the credit union was established, the annual wage of an average worker in the U.S. was $4,233, a new home was $15,760 and a loaf of bread cost 16 cents. Things have chang…