The Glynn County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been missing since before Christmas.
Williams Curtis Music Jr., whose age was not provided by police, was reported missing by his mother on Dec. 23, 2022. He has not been to work since then and his car, a white 2016 Toyota Camry, has not been seen since either, a release posted on Facebook by the Glynn County Police Department says.
Police believe his cellphone has been turned off and said his behavior is highly unusual.
Police and family do not know his last direction of travel.
Music is a 5-foot-9 white male, weighs 225 pounds, has brown eyes and gray hair.
When last seen, his car was equipped with a temporary license plate with number S1397957.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Glynn County Police Det. Ricky Hall at 912-554-7800.