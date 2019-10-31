County opens East Beach Causeway roundabout

103119_roundabout
A new roundabout at the intersection of East Beach Causeway and Ocean Boulevard on St. Simons Island was officially opened at 1:45 p.m. today. All that remains is for contractors with Curb and Gutter Professionals of Jesup to paint permanent stripes on the asphalt. County commissioners awarded the roughly $1.1 million construction contract to Curb and Gutter Professionals in August.

 Bobby Haven/The Brunswick News

A roundabout at the intersection of East Beach Causeway and Ocean Boulevard officially opened to all traffic earlier this afternoon, marking the end of the roughly two-month project.

Contractors with Curb and Gutter Professionals of Jesup closed the intersection — formerly a two-way stop — in early September. The intersection remained closed through 1:45 p.m. today during construction.

The Glynn County Commission voted to award a $1.1 million construction contract — funded by Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 — to Curb and Gutter Professionals in August.

The vote followed months of discussion and public opposition by members of the SPLOST 2016 Citizens’ Oversight Committee.

A roundabout at the intersection of East Beach Causeway and Ocean Boulevard officially opened to all traffic earlier this afternoon, marking the end of the roughly two-month project.

Glynn County Police are investigating a death this morning in the 600 block of Emmanuel Avenue in the Arco community, the same location officers were called to just before midnight Monday to reports of gunfire.

A Brunswick High student was arrested Monday afternoon, shortly after the 16-year-old boy allegedly disrupted the school day by threatening via a media app to go on a shooting spree, Glynn County Schools Police Chief Rod Ellis said.