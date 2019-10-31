County opens East Beach Causeway roundabout

A roundabout at the intersection of East Beach Causeway and Ocean Boulevard officially opened to all traffic earlier this afternoon, marking the end of the roughly two-month project.
Contractors with Curb and Gutter Professionals of Jesup closed the intersection — formerly a two-way stop — in early September. The intersection remained closed through 1:45 p.m. today during construction.
The Glynn County Commission voted to award a $1.1 million construction contract — funded by Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 — to Curb and Gutter Professionals in August.
The vote followed months of discussion and public opposition by members of the SPLOST 2016 Citizens’ Oversight Committee.