County once again names Jeff Chapman sole finalist for manager's post

The Glynn County Commission, still in need of a county manager, is going back to a familiar name as its sole candidate for the job. The commission voted 4-3 at the end of Thursday’s commission meeting to name Glynn County Tax Commissioner Jeff Chapman the sole finalist for the position once again.
Chapman was originally named the sole finalist on July 1 by a 4-3 vote of the commission.
It was the second time his candidacy has been voted on by the commission. The motion to name him the sole finalist failed the first time with a tie vote and one abstention on June 17.
Chapman withdrew his name from consideration for the position July 14, stating that the one-year employment contract would not allow him to pursue the position any further.
Commissioners Wayne Neal, Walter Rafolski and Sammy Tostensen have voted in favor of Chapman’s candidacy on all three votes while Commissioners Allen Booker, David O’Quinn and Bill Brunson have voted against it.
Commissioner Cap Fendig has been the swing vote, abstaining from voting in the first vote and voting with Neal, Rafolski and Tostensen to approve Chapman in the second and third votes.
“We’ve had some conversations with a former applicant, Jeff Chapman, who has reached back out to the commissioners and had some discussions, and would like to renegotiate the opportunity to become the manager of Glynn County,” Fendig said before making the motion to have Chapman be the sole finalist.
“Sadly, this is a split vote and I’m the swing vote in this, but I feel like as a commissioner we need to have a leader on board, someone who knows to pick up the phone and call people. Bringing in another manager would take a lot of time for that person to get familiar with who’s who in the community and what’s going on in the community. We haven’t found one to date."
Before the vote took place, Commissioner O’Quinn pointed out that not all of the county commissioners had been contacted about reengaging with Chapman.
“You said reached out to commissioners, I wasn’t reached out to and I think some of the others haven’t been reached out to, but apparently four of you have been reached out to,” O’Quinn said.
Fendig said before the vote that not having a manager has put an “incredible burden” on both county staff and the community.
“This commission has diligently reached out through processes, through personal conversations to try to find the manager we can bring in,” Fendig said. “We’ve interviewed a lot of people. We’ve made offers to a lot of people who decided not to take the offer for various reasons. We’re still without a manager and we’re facing some of the most critical days ahead of us.”
Fendig sited the ongoing pandemic and the upcoming trial in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery as two big issues the county will be dealing with going forward and why it is important to find a new manager sooner rather than later.
“I’m proud to get Jeff an opportunity," Fendig said. "He’s putting himself at great risk with a split vote and an election next year. He wants to try again to work out a contract to serve this county. I’m willing to give him this chance.”