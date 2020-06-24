Glynn County’s current top cop John Powell may be removed as police chief tomorrow.
That doesn’t mean he’s fired, however.
The Glynn County Commission will meet Thursday to vote on giving interim chief Jay Wiggins the permanent spot and moving Powell to his old community services director role.
“To fully implement the recommendations of the (International Association of Chief of Police) report, recommendations of the police advisory panel and to provide stability for the police officers, it is appropriate and in the best interests of Glynn County to make Jay Wiggins police chief and to transfer John Powell to his former position of director of community services,” county manager Alan Ours wrote in a memo to the commission.
To that end, Ours recommends pulling $148,449 from the county’s reserves to pay Powell’s salary and to approve a $125,965 salary for Wiggins.
Powell was hired as community services director to oversee multiple departments including the GCPD. He was appointed police chief when late former Chief Matthew Doering retired.
The police department was later moved under the county manager, and the community services director role was defunded when Powell took the police chief job.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. tomorrow and will be broadcast to the county’s Facebook and YouTube accounts.