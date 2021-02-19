Glynn County Manager Alan Ours handed in a six-month notice of resignation Thursday.
“Last August I hit the 10-year mark with Glynn County, so it just gave me pause to think about the next 10 years and where I should be serving,” Ours said. “I realized and came to the determination after much thought and prayer it was time for me to leave.”
His last day will be Aug. 27.
County commissioners tapped Ours for the job in 2010. At the time he was serving as Lee County Administrator. He also served in the past as administrator for Pickens County, S.C., and of Lowndes County.
He doesn’t yet have another job lined up, but still plans to give “110 percent” to his role in Glynn County for the next six months.
In his resignation letter, Ours listed several accomplishments that occurred in Glynn County under his watch, including the construction of the Glynn County Detention Center, upgrading the county’s fire safety and bond rating and updating the county’s emergency response plan and using it to get through several hurricanes and tropical storms. He also guided the county through the Great Recession of 2008 and the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic without layoffs or furloughs.
Some tasks remain, such as putting together the budget for fiscal year 2022, selecting the next Glynn County Police Chief, continuing to complete Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 projects and wrapping up some smaller internal projects.
Wherever he ends up, Ours said he hopes to continue in the same career.
“Local government is a unique profession, and some people think I’m crazy for saying this, but I enjoy what I do,” Ours said. “I look forward to serving in another city or county.”