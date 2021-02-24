The Georgia Department of Transportation and Glynn County permanently closed fishing piers on either side of the Mackay River on the F.J. Torras Causeway on Wednesday.
After inspection of the existing structures in the shadow of the McKay River bridge, both were deemed unsafe for public use due to the advanced state of deterioration, said GDOT spokeswoman Jill Nagel. The fishing piers are what remains of a previous bridge that was replaced in 1986 by the current bridge over the Mackay River.
“The life span of these structures was extended for recreational purposes and enjoyed by the public for many years. Now, with the signed closure, we strongly urge the public not to trespass for their own safety,” said Robert McCall, Georgia DOT district engineer.
Police officers will take appropriate action if they see someone on the pier, county spokesman Matthew Kent said.
The boat ramp and dock near the structures remain open, Nagel said.
“The closure of these fishing piers isn’t ideal, but the safety of our citizens is the most important issue,” said Glynn County Commissioner Cap Fendig, who represents St. Simons Island. “Fortunately, other piers are still open for fishing on St. Simons Island such as those at Gascoigne Bluff and in the (Pier) Village. We will continue to work with other entities to increase public access to fishing throughout our community.”
While she was not aware of any plans to remove the structures, Nagel said the GDOT is aware of the environmental risks of leaving them in place.
“We’re not going to let them deteriorate and fall in the water,” she said.
The GDOT has plans to replace the bridge in the future, Nagel added. An open house is planned for later this year.