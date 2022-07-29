Glynn County Fire Chief R.K. Jordan resigned today, effective immediately.

Jordan submitted a letter for retirement to County Manager Bill Fallon on Friday, according to a press release from the county. Jordan served as the Chief for Glynn County the past six years. He worked in the fire-rescue field for a total of 47 years.

Glynn County hired him from Fort Myers, Florida, in 2016 where he also served as chief of the town's fire department.

"He brought innovations and technology to Glynn County along with a new training discipline," according to the release. "He commanded a department of 135 firefighters, administrators, inspectors, and emergency medical service personnel and resided over eight fire houses in the county."

Assistant Chief Vincent DiCristofalo will serve as acting chief, according to the county. He also came to Glynn County from Fort Myers, taking the assistant chief slot in June.

Jordan's retirement comes on the heels of Brunswick Fire Department Chief Randy Mobley's retirement. Mobley's last day is Wednesday.

