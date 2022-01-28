After more than a month without an arrest in the fatal shootout at Selden Park on Dec. 26, Glynn County Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the shooting death of 18-year-old Amondrick Tujuane Roberts.

Police announced the reward Friday afternoon. An argument involving numerous involving numerous people around 8:15 p.m. that day erupted in gunfire, during which Roberts suffered a gunshot. He was taken by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital, where he died.

A young father, Roberts was defending his brother in the argument when he was shot, County Police Chief Jacques Battiste said. Those with information about the shooting are asked to call the police department at 912-554-7806, or email at: gcpdcrimetips@glynncounty-ga.gov.

"Anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible may be eligible for this cash reward," police said in a statement announcing the reward Friday.

In addition to the numerous witnesses, police believe there are cellphone videos and photos of the deadly shooting. Such electronic evidence might also lead to a break in this case and the person providing it could be eligible for the cash reward, police said.

Video footage and photos can be submitted anonymously to the police department by uploading to this link: https://glynncountypdga.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/seldon_park_shooting. The link will request a cellphone number, which is necessary to provide a secure direct link, police said. The resulting text messaged link will connect to a secure portal, into which to upload the video or photos, police said. 

"The Glynn County Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in our pursuit of justice and efforts to bring some peace to this family," the statement said.

