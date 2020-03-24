The Glynn County Commission will hold an emergency meeting online at 10 a.m. Wednesday to discuss, among other possible subjects, measures to further restrict gatherings in the county.
The announcement comes after the Southeast Georgia Health System encouraged the commission to place broader restrictions on public gatherings than Gov. Brian Kemp did in an executive order on Monday.
“How that plays into, if it plays into, addressing the concerns of the commissioners here, we’ll have to see," said commission chairman Mike Browning. "It may be that what the governor ordered at five o’clock (Monday) satisfies these concerns."
In his order, Kemp gave the Georgia Department of Public Health the power to shut down nightclubs, bars and gatherings of 10 or more people that can’t maintain a 6-foot distance between patrons.
While the hospital did not give any specific examples, it noted that funerals and church services have been responsible for some cases of the virus spreading from person to person.
The meeting would have been held earlier, but Browning said the commission needed to prepare for online meetings.
"There was some issues the commission wanted to discuss, but the biggest was we wanted to work through how to have a meeting," Browning said. "We want to get everyone computer's ready for a meeting online."
The meeting will be broadcast live on Glynn County's Facebook and YouTube accounts.