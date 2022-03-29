Glynn County released the name of the sole finalist for county manager Tuesday afternoon.
A statement from the county named William "Bill" Fallon, currently deputy director of the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, as the sole candidate for the role.
Interim County Manager Mike Stewart said the commission voted unanimously to name him sole finalist following a short closed session earlier today. Six candidates were considered, he said. By law, the commission must now wait 14 days before extending a formal job offer.
"The (Glynn County Commissioners) feel that Mr. Fallon is the best candidate to guide county operations and help to lead Glynn County into the future," the statement reads.
Fallon, a Glynn resident since 2012, has served as deputy director FLETC since 2016, according to the statement. He has also worked for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
The statement also details Fallon's responsibilities at FLETC. As deputy director, he manages day-to-day operations at FLETC, and his responsibilities range from an annual budget of approximately $400 million, a staff of more than 1,200 federal employees and nearly 2,000 contract staff at five domestic offices across the U.S.
Fallon has a bachelor’s degree from Westfield State University in Massachusetts and a master's degree from the United States Naval War College, the statement says, and has served in many roles in various agencies relevant to the job of county manager.
Fallon is also a member of the United Way of Coastal Georgia board of directors and the Brunswick Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce and has volunteered for Glynn County Schools athletic programs and as a coach for youth sports.
The Glynn County Commission voted to fire former County Manager Alan Ours in April 2021. Some commissioners cited a difference in vision regarding the future of Glynn County as the reason. Ours has since taken a role as manager of Lumpkin County in North Georgia.
The commission briefly considered hiring Glynn County Tax Commissioner Jeff Chapman for the role last year, but commissioners were split on the prospect and ultimately decided not to move forward with a job offer.
Stewart was brought on board in late 2021 to steer the county in the interim.