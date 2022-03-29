Under Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Russell Veyo, from left, Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers Director Connie Patrick, and Deputy Director of FLETC Bill Fallon talk with U.S. Customs and Border Protection Instructor Allen Dupree Friday at Heather House of Glynn on Old Jesup Highway. Customs and Border Protection Academy instructors have been out in the communty since last Saturday, helping law enforcement and cutting up trees for residents. Dupree, who does chainsaw carving on the side, has carved a bear out of tree logs at the various houses they have worked at as a momento for the residents.