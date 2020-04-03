Glynn County Commissioners, in compliance with Governor Kemp’s shelter in place order, have reopened the county’s beaches starting at 6 p.m. Friday for the purpose of exercise. The parking areas at Massengale and Coast Guard parks will also open at 6 p.m.
The use of chairs, tents and umbrellas on Georgia's coastal beaches is prohibited per the state Department of Natural Resources effective as of 6 p.m. Friday and will stay in effect until April 13, according to release from the county.
Jekyll Island beaches are also open, per JIA spokeswoman Alexa Orndoff.
People using the areas should continue social distancing practices by staying 6 feet from others who do not live in your household.