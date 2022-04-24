A 23-year-old woman died before dawn Sunday when a vehicle struck an oak tree in the 5900 block of Frederica Road on St. Simons Island, according to the Glynn County coroner and public safety officials.
Annie Udell of St. Simons Island died as a result of the crash, Glynn County Coroner Marc Neu said Sunday afternoon.
A passerby called 911 at 4:24 a.m. Sunday after driving up on the crash, according to emergency dispatchers. A brown Nissan Rogue apparently struck an oak tree beside the road on Frederica Road near Oglethorpe Point Elementary School, dispatchers told county police. The caller told dispatchers a woman was inside the vehicle.
The coroner's office was called to the crash scene at 4:30 a.m., Neu said.