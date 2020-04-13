Deaths in Georgia attributed to COVID-19 now stand at 464, according to Georgia Department of Public Health figures released this afternoon.

The number is just over 3 percent of the 13,315 cases reported across the Peach State. It includes 2,589 hospitalizations, or 19 percent of the caseload.

The number of cases and deaths (shown in parenthesis) in the five counties with the heaviest caseload are Fulton, 1,598 (52); Dougherty, 1,217 (77); DeKalb, 980 (14); Cobb, 782 (35); and Gwinnett, 739 (22).

Counties close to Glynn continue to report higher numbers: Ware, 56 cases (4 deaths); Brantley 11 (one); Wayne, four; Charlton, three.

All figures are the results of 57,021 tests.

