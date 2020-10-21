A woman whom Glynn County police suspect was abducted Wednesday morning by an ex-boyfriend has been located and is safe, police said late this afternoon.
Police had released photos of the woman and her suspected abductor in hopes of finding the woman, saying she could be in "imminent danger." Police suspect William Bolin abducted her from her residence Wednesday morning, according to a statement.
Bolin remains at large and police are searching for him. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Glynn County Police criminal investigations unit at 912-554-7831.