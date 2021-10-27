A 15-year-old boy is among three people arrested in connection with a shooting Sunday in the 2500 block of Stonewall Street that has left a teenager in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds, Brunswick Police Capt. Angela Smith said.

The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was flown to UF Health Jacksonville hospital following the 1 p.m. shooting. He remained in critical condition on Wednesday, Smith said.

With assistance from the Long County Sheriff's Office, Brunswick police arrested 18-year-old Anthony Lamar King at around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday in Ludowici, Smith said.

King was booked into the Glynn County Detention Center and charged with criminal attempt to commit murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

City police detained a 15-year-old boy in connection with the shooting at around midnight Monday. He is being held in the Regional Youth Detention Center in Waycross on charges of being party to a crime of aggravated assault.

Police arrested 19-year-old Destiny Nicole Stevens later Monday. She remained Wednesday in the Glynn County jail on a charge of being party to the crime of aggravated assault.

Police responding to the shooting found the 17-year-old victim with multiple gunshots.

Police said the teen was walking around when accosted by two males, one of whom drew a gun and shot him as he ran away.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brunswick Police Detective Carla Futch at 912-279-2641, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-267-5516.

