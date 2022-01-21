Police allege six people, including five females ranging in age from 16 to 20, took part in the armed holdup of the Circle K convenience store at 4041 Community Road before dawn on Wednesday.
Police said a thorough investigation into the armed robbery led to the arrests Thursday evening of a 20-year-old woman, an 18-year-old man, two 18-year-old women and two 16-year-old girls. The two girls were handed over to juvenile authorities and booked into the Regional Youth Detention Center in Waycross, police said.
However, because the crime involved a firearm, the two teens are being charges as adults, police said. All six are charged with one count each of armed robbery.
Police said the group of alleged robbers entered the Circle K at around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, confronting the lone clerk who was behind the counter. One person threatened the clerk with a firearm while another went behind the counter and snatched money from the cash register, police said.
They then ran away in an unknown direction.
Working throughout Wednesday and into Thursday afternoon, investigators pieced together the case from speaking with witnesses and gathering evidence, police said. The county police SWAT team and patrol officers "executed multiple search warrants," police said. Police say they recovered the handgun allegedly used in the case.
Zaire Suez Bue, 20, Shalamar Ro'Shawn Burke, 20, Trinity Faith Harrison, 18, and Chesney Cherie Herndon, 18, all were booked into the Glynn County Detention Center between 5:51 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday, jail records show. All remained in jail Friday, held without bond.