Glynn County Police took a suspect in custody before 2 p.m. today, ending an 8-hour standoff with a man who barricaded himself inside a vehicle on the side of U.S. Highway 17 near Exit 29 of Interstate 95 and claimed to have a bomb, county police officer Earl Wilson said.

Glynn County police negotiators had been trying to persuade the man to peacefully exit the vehicle since the incident began at 5:30 a.m. Friday on the side of U.S. 17 near the Love’s Travel Stop east of the I-95. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation's bomb squad was also on scene, Wilson said. GBI agents approaching the vehicle with a remote control robot in an effort to communicate with the man and bring about a peaceful resolution, he said.

Traffic has been completely closed on northbound Exit 29 of I-95 to U.S. 17, and all traffic on Exit 29 southbound was being redirected to Blythe Island Highway.

More from this section

Sen. Ossoff visits Kings Bay

Sen. Ossoff visits Kings Bay

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, says a visit and tour of Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay Wednesday was a learning experience.

+4
Firefighters corral blaze at wood pellet warehouse

Firefighters corral blaze at wood pellet warehouse

Brunswick firefighters battled throughout the dark hours of Sunday night and Monday morning against blazes that consumed a cavernous warehouse at Mayor’s Point in the Port of Brunswick in the city’s south end, said city fire chief Randy Mobley.