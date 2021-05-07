Glynn County Police took a suspect in custody before 2 p.m. today, ending an 8-hour standoff with a man who barricaded himself inside a vehicle on the side of U.S. Highway 17 near Exit 29 of Interstate 95 and claimed to have a bomb, county police officer Earl Wilson said.
Glynn County police negotiators had been trying to persuade the man to peacefully exit the vehicle since the incident began at 5:30 a.m. Friday on the side of U.S. 17 near the Love’s Travel Stop east of the I-95. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation's bomb squad was also on scene, Wilson said. GBI agents approaching the vehicle with a remote control robot in an effort to communicate with the man and bring about a peaceful resolution, he said.
Traffic has been completely closed on northbound Exit 29 of I-95 to U.S. 17, and all traffic on Exit 29 southbound was being redirected to Blythe Island Highway.