Cops: Man accused of social media harassment nabbed

Authorities say a 27-year-old man accused of exposing himself and harassing local women on social media is behind bars, tracked down Tuesday at the Seabreeze Motel, 2697 U.S. Highway 17, following a tip from an "anonymous source," according to a Glynn County Police Department release.
James Dylan Wiggins was taken to the Glynn County Detention Center, charged with nine counts of distributing obscene materials and one count of child molestation, according to jail records.
Police had been seeking Wiggins for some time, according to posts on the Glynn County Police Department Facebook page.
Police accuse Wiggins of contacting women via Facebook Messenger video "to harass and expose himself performing lewd acts on camera" to random local women, according the county police department release, issued Tuesday night. He allegedly used to the alias "JD Wiggins," police said.
"When blocked, he would often resort to a separate account to continue the harassment," the release stated.
With assistance from the Brunswick Police Department, county police apprehended Wiggins at the Seabreeze Motel on Tuesday, acting on the anonymous tip, the release said.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have more information on this case is asked to contact county police detective Parker Marcy at pmarcy@glynncounty-ga.gov.