A 46-year-old Brunswick woman suffered a gunshot wound late Tuesday night while inside her home in the 3100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, the second time that evening that her home had come under fire, city police said.
The woman was treated at Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital for a gunshot wound to the leg, Brunswick Police Capt. Wan Thorpe said.
The home first came under fire around 7:30 p.m. when the woman reported a window to the home and vehicle in the front yard were struck after someone fired several times at her home, according to a preliminary city police report. Responding police found several shell casings at the scene.
The woman called police again at around 11:30 p.m. to report that "she was shot while inside her home," police reported. After securing the scene and rendering aid to the woman, police again found several shell casings at the scene.
The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call Brunswick Police detective Anthony Trollinger at 912-279-2646, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-267-5516.