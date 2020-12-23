Police said a man died Monday night after allegedly being run over at Norwich and 6th streets by a man he stabbed during an argument over money.
Kenneth Rogers was flown to UF Health Jacksonville Hospital, where he died early Tuesday morning, apparently from wounds inflicted from being struck by a truck driven by the man he stabbed, according to Glynn County police.
As of Wednesday, no charges have been filed against the man who allegedly ran over Rogers, police said. The investigation is ongoing.
County police found Rogers lying in the intersection of Norwich and 6th streets after responding to a call at 7:45 p.m. Meanwhile, Brunswick police met with the stabbing victim in the 2900 block of Reynolds Street, police said. After talking with the man, city police contacted the county police, according to the report.
The stabbing victim told police he encountered Rogers earlier that evening on 6th Street, where Rogers accused him of "stealing money from his wallet," the report said. During the ensuing struggle, the man said Rogers stabbed him twice. The wounded man got into a truck and fled, striking Rogers with the truck as he left, police said.
The man then went to Reynolds Street where he contacted police. He had a stab wound to his rib in front and another to his shoulder in the back, police said.
County police crash reconstruction officers and investigators processed the scene of the incident.
Anyone with more information about the incident is asked to call county police investigator Chad Strickland at 912-554-7557 or Silent Witness hotline at 912-1333.