Officials with the Golden Ray shipwreck salvage operation in the St. Simons Sound have switched to what regular folks like us might refer to as Plan B.
Instead of removing the lone 80-foot-long section of ship wreckage remaining in the St. Simons Sound, salvors are focusing instead on hauling away two previously cut sections aboard the barge Julie B, it was announced Monday morning to The News. The transfer of Section 3 and Section 6 of the shipwreck from dry dock barges to the barge Julie B would take place within the 1-mile-perimeter environmental protection barrier (EPB) that surrounds the salvage site in the sound, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command.
Stretching to 400 feet, the Julie B is the largest barge operating in U.S. waters. Likewise, it is the only barge in U.S. waters capable of transporting two gargantuan shipwreck sections simultaneously on a journey from here to Modern American Recycling Services (MARS) facility in Gibson, La., Himes said. If the plan passes safety and feasibility requirements, the workhorse VB 10,000 crane vessel would be employed to transfer each section of ship wreckage from its dry dock to the deck of the Julie B, he said.
This latest development in the ongoing local saga comes as onlookers saw the once monstrous half-submerged shipwreck reduced to a single section over the weekend.
On Saturday, the twin-hulled VB 10,000 lowered the 3,300-metric-ton Section 5 onto a dry dock barge inside the EPB. Stretching to more than 130 feet above the barge deck, the 74-foot-long Section 5 was towed early Sunday morning to a berth at Mayor’s Point Terminal on the East River near Mary Ross Park in Brunswick.
That leaves only the 80-foot-long, 4,909-metric-ton Section 4 remaining in the waters between Jekyll and St. Simons islands. It has been more than two years since the 656-foot-long Golden Ray overturned on its port side on Sept. 8, 2019, while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,161 vehicles on board.
Texas-based T&T Salvage Inc. commenced in November with a plan to employ the 255-foot-tall VB 10,000 to cut the shipwreck into eight pieces for removal from the sound. Using its system of winches, wire rigging and pulleys, the VB 10,000 powered a massive chain through the seventh and final cut into the shipwreck on Sept. 4, creating Section 5 and Section 4.
Currently, Section 6 and Section 3 of the shipwreck each are welded to a steel-girded cradle on the deck of a dry dock barge. Each dry dock barge and its cargo are docked on the East River, at a site off of Bay Street in Brunswick.
Under the guidance of tugboats, the dry dock barges carrying Section 3 and Section 6 would meet up with the barge Julie B on the St. Simons Sound, Himes said. At some point, workers would separate the welds that secure each section to the cradle of the dry dock barge deck.
A dry dock barge with a shipwreck section would enter through a gate in the EPB and slide between the VB 10,000’s twin hulls. The arching VB 10,000 would lift the shipwreck section off of the deck of the dry dock barge. The barge would then depart.
Enter the Julie B, which would slide between the VB 10,000 to receive the shipwreck section onto a specially-designed cradle on its deck. The Julie B then would exit.
This transfer would be repeated to load the second section onto another specially built cradle at another location on the Julie B. After welders complete a “sea fastening” of the sections to the cradles, tugboats would begin a journey to transport both sections at once to MARS.
“It’s called a transload,” Himes said, referring to the plan to double-load the Julie B. “They are currently working to retrofit the Julie B to be able to receive the sections that are on dry docks over at 615 Bay St. There will be some barge movement that will involve moving a section from a dry dock to the Julie B. The VB 10,000 will remain inside the barrier to do this. The EPB is the only place that it can be done.”
Engineers and the salvage master can cancel this complex operation at any point if it is deemed unsafe to proceed, Himes said.
“The caveat with this is that, if at any time during this transload operation engineering teams suspect the sections cannot make the transit, then they will discontinue the down load,” Himes said.
Sections 3, 6, 4 and 5 comprise what was the Golden Ray’s midship. These sections suffered the brunt of damage during the capsizing when the vessel slammed into the sandbar that is beside the shipping channel in the sound.
The four outer sections all have been transported whole via barge to the Gibson, La., facility.
Salvors intended to dismantle each of these four middle sections into smaller pieces at the 615 Bay St. site because of the damage.
However, after removing all of the vehicles from inside of Section 3 and Section 6, salvors are optimistic that the two sections can now be transported to MARS without further dismantling, Himes said.
The Julie B is no stranger to local waters. The barge was recruited earlier this year to transport the bow section of the shipwreck and again to transport Section 2.
The Julie B returned to local waters on Sept. 7. It is docked at Mayor’s Point. Unified Command has mention several reasons for the Julie B’s return, including the possibility of transporting one or more of the middle sections whole. However, Monday was the first time Unified Command offered specific plans for the Julie B since its recent return.
Even if Section 3 and Section 6 can be transported whole, the heavily-damaged Section 5 will definitely have to be dismantled at the Bay St. site in Brunswick, Himes said. When engineers got a first look at the sunken port side of the shipwreck on Sept. 10, they could see that much of the hull plating was completely missing.
Salvors spent two weeks building a reinforced cradle onto the dry dock barge to accommodate the damage.
It is likely that Section 5 has similar damage and also will have to be dismantled at the Bay St. site, Himes said. Salvors will not know until the VB 10,000 raises it so that the experts can get a first-hand look at the portion that has been embedded in the sandbar for 2 years.
“Section 5 absolutely is going to see partial dismantling at 615 Bay St.,” Himes said. “And Section 4 has a high likelihood of it.”