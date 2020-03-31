The seven members of the Glynn County Commission unanimously voted to impose further checks …

Hotel/motel ban exemptions

• Healthcare workers.

• First responders.

• U.S. National Guard members.

• Law enforcement personnel.

• State and federal employees on official business.

• Airline crew members on official business in Glynn County.

• Pilots flying for Medical Mercy Missions.

• Patients of county medical facilities and their immediate families.

• Journalists.

• Displaced county residents.

• County residents who can't live in their homes due to circumstances outside their control, like fire or flooding.

• County residents using hotels as transitional living arrangements.

• People sheltering in hotels due to domestic violence.

• Hotel employees, service providers and contractors.

• Incident responders on official business in Glynn County.

• County residents who, for any reason, are temporarily unable to reside in their homes.