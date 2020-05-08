Getting out ahead of an official statement, Glynn County Commissioner Peter Murphy said Friday that District Attorney Jackie Johnson stopped Glynn County Police officers from arresting Gregory McMichael and his adult son Travis after they shot Ahmaud Arbery. Johnson's office would deny those allegations in a press release Friday afternoon.
Due to a conflict of interest, Johnson recused herself from the case. Rather than going through the state attorney general’s office to hand off the case, Murphy said Johnson went straight to Ware County District Attorney George Barnhill, who decided not to press charges.
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr later assigned the case to Liberty County District Attorney Tom Durden, who called in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and recommended a grand jury decide whether or not to press charges against the McMichaels.
Glynn County Sheriff deputies arrested the McMichaels Thursday following an announcement of an official investigation into the case by the GBI.
“What exactly did they expect the police department to do after being told by the district attorneys, the office locally and the one who stepped in from Waycross, that no charges were to be filed?” Murphy said.
The Glynn County government intends to release its own statement later today.
In their statement, the DA’s office called Murphy’s allegations false and said they were made in an attempt to “make excuses and ignore the problems at the Glynn County Police Department, for which they are ultimately responsible.”
Johnson’s office put the blame on county police chief John Powell for not calling the GBI in February.
“As evidenced by the events of this week, the GBI was able to investigate, make a probable cause determination, and make arrests within two days of receiving the case,” the statement reads. “That is what a law enforcement agency does. If the Glynn County Police Department is unable to make a probable cause determination on its own, why do we have a police department?”
Further, the DA states it was incumbent on the police officers on the scene to make the arrest, not the district attorney. Johnson did not have any personal contact with police officers that night, either.
“When two Assistant District Attorneys were contacted by the (police) on Feb. 23, they immediately cited a conflict of interest and stated our office could not be involved,” the statement reads.
The district attorney’s office also denied that Johnson bypassed the attorney general in bringing Barnhill into the case.
This is a developing story.