Glynn County Commissioner Bob Coleman announced Wednesday his intent to withdraw a request to name the Glynn County Veteran’s Memorial Park after late businessman and philanthropist Robert M. Torras Sr.
“Mr. Torras was a dear friend of mine and a steward of the city of Brunswick and Glynn County,” Coleman said in a statement. “His long history with the land where the Veterans Memorial Park resides initially seemed like an appropriate way to honor him.”
He decided to pull the proposal after receiving emails, phone calls and text messages from residents on the matter.
“It was never my intention to dishonor any group of individuals, or families, with this request, and I am certain that Mr. Torras would not have wanted to be honored amidst controversy,” Coleman said.
The request will be withdrawn, Coleman said, but he concluded that he does “fully intend to delve further into this topic to find another way to honor the memory of Mr. Torras with the support of our community.”
Torras was himself a U.S. Air Force veteran and an important factor in the park’s very existence, Coleman argued in a past interview with The News.
“It was Bob Torras’ doing, the whole thing,” Coleman told The News in November. “Bob Coleman didn’t just pull a name out of the sky and start promoting it.”
Torras brought the idea to commissioners in 2014, Coleman said, after which the county included it as a project in Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016.
Coleman’s proposal to rename the park had the support of county commissioner Allen Booker and Robert Torras grandson, Michael Torras, but was opposed by a majority of his fellow commissioners and many members of the veteran community.
County Commission Chairman Mike Browning argued at a mid-November meeting that naming the park after one person would be “an affront to every veteran.”
Commissioners received over 100 emails opposing the idea of renaming the park, commissioner Bill Brunson said.
The park at the corner of Newcastle and I streets in downtown Brunswick was completed and opened to the public in May. COVID-19 crashed a grand opening celebration planned for Memorial Day, and an official dedication ceremony was held on Nov. 4.