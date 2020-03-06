Glynn County Commissioner Bob Coleman qualified to run for At-large Post 2 seat on the commission Friday after announcing he would not seek reelection in February.
On Feb. 13, Coleman announced he would not run for reelection this year.
He could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.
Coleman is currently serving his third term. He was first elected to the post in 2008.
He will face two Republican challengers, Walter Rafolski and Bo Clark, in the May primary. Two democrats, Fred Griffith and Taylor Ritz, also qualified to run for the seat this week.