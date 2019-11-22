Coleman cleared of all charges

The jury in the criminal trial against former insurance agent and current Glynn County Commissioner Bob Coleman declared Coleman not guilty of all charges Friday.
A Glynn County grand jury handed down a six-count indictment against Coleman in June, charging him with two counts of insurance fraud and four of violating the Georgia Insurance Code’s reporting and disposition of premium requirement.
Visiting Superior Court Judge David Cavender dropped two of the charges due to a lack of evidence Friday morning.
After roughly an hour and a half of deliberation, the jury returned its verdict Friday evening, finding Coleman not guilty of the remaining four charges.
“How about a double-capital amen,” Coleman said immediately following the jury’s verdict.
“It’s like I said from the beginning. I never stole any money in my life, and I’m not going to start now.”
Coleman’s defense attorney, Alan David Tucker with Tucker & Browning Law, said he was grateful to the citizens of Glynn County.
“It was an honor to represent Commissioner Coleman,” Tucker said outside the courtroom. “The fact that we got a fair trial in Glynn County, with a jury from Glynn County, it speaks well for the state of our judicial system and the ability of high-profile defendants to get justice.”
Coleman and his wife, Sherry, still face 15 counts of felony violation of the Georgia Insurance Code — five counts of insurance fraud and nine counts of violating the Georgia Insurance Code’s reporting and disposition of premium requirement.
A date has not been set for that trial.